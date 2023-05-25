VMware Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 64,726 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,143% compared to the average daily volume of 2,886 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMW. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.70.

Get VMware alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware

VMware Trading Down 0.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 19,793 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth $743,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,180,476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $147,382,000 after purchasing an additional 44,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $124.05 on Thursday. VMware has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $132.15. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. Research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.