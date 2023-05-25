VMware Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 64,726 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,143% compared to the average daily volume of 2,886 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMW. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware
VMware Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of VMW opened at $124.05 on Thursday. VMware has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $132.15. The stock has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.
VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. Research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About VMware
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
Read More
