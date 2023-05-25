iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWW)

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,012 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 116% compared to the average volume of 1,395 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after buying an additional 120,544 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,682.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth $9,895,000.

EWW stock opened at $59.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.50. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

