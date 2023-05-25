Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 14,752 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 89% compared to the typical volume of 7,796 call options.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.50 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $15.69.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have recently commented on GT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Nomura cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 346.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

