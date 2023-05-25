Investors Buy Large Volume of BridgeBio Pharma Call Options (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 21,893 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 460% compared to the typical volume of 3,906 call options.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.71.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $722,243.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,432,889.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $722,243.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at $67,432,889.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $342,180.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 434,168 shares of company stock worth $5,779,403 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1,662.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,200,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after buying an additional 1,131,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,320,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 230.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 953,500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,442,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 901,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,201,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 875,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBIO. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

