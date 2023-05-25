Traders Buy High Volume of Match Group Call Options (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 18,580 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 56% compared to the typical volume of 11,926 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Match Group Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51. Match Group has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

