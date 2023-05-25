Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP) Insider William (Bill) Tame Buys 7,142 Shares

Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP – Get Rating) insider William (Bill) Tame bought 7,142 shares of Eneraqua Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £142.84 ($177.66).

Eneraqua Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Eneraqua Technologies stock opened at GBX 157 ($1.95) on Thursday. Eneraqua Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150 ($1.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 389.60 ($4.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of £52.16 million and a P/E ratio of 1,570.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 281.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 307.45.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Eneraqua Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Eneraqua Technologies

Eneraqua Technologies plc provides turnkey solutions for water efficiency and decarbonization through district heating and ground source heat pump systems for commercial clients, and social housing and residential sectors. The company also offers air source heat pump, hybrid, and gas multi-occupancy heating systems for heating solutions.

