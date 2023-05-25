Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $6.76 Per Share

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cavco Industries in a research report issued on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $6.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.53. The consensus estimate for Cavco Industries’ current full-year earnings is $25.20 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $7.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CVCO opened at $277.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.72. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $179.47 and a 12 month high of $318.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $870,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

