Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Golden Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $0.77 price target on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 94.48%. The company had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUMN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 275.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Co engages in the exploration of gold and silver resource properties. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which include Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in Mexico.

