Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives $259.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LFUS. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total value of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,407.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,516 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $260.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $281.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.37.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.42%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

