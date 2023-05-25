Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Receives $2.52 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.52.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Shares of BLND stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $210.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.33. Blend Labs has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 172.11% and a negative net margin of 379.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 230,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $140,769.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 1,862.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550,895 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 67.3% in the first quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 19,132,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,491 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at $28,500,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 664.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 111.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,921 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

