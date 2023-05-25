Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives $40.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRZE. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at $932,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Braze news, major shareholder Battery Partners Xi, Llc sold 43,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,430,712.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,410.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $335,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,462,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Braze Trading Down 2.3 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,690 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,969 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

BRZE opened at $31.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.72. Braze has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.65 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Further Reading

