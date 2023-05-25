Analysts Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price at $96.24

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.24.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $91.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.68. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.61%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.93%.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

In related news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,700.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $328,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $570,006 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,664 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 243,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

