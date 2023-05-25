Analysts Set Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Price Target at $25.71

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKTX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Nkarta from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Nkarta Price Performance

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $222.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.16. Nkarta has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $18.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nkarta by 13,661.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Nkarta by 39.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

See Also

