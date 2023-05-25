Brokerages Set Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) PT at C$8.40

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.40.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th.
Calfrac Well Services Price Performance
TSE:CFW opened at C$4.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$346.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$3.70 and a 12-month high of C$7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.53.
Calfrac Well Services Company Profile
Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.
