Analysts Set Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target at $55.40

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

VTYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Ventyx Biosciences

In related news, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $3,373,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $3,373,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $398,798.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 447,762 shares of company stock worth $15,438,782. 24.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTYX stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.99. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of -0.35.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.