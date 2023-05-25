Analysts Set Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Price Target at $55.40

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.40.
VTYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Insider Activity at Ventyx Biosciences
In related news, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $3,373,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Sheila Gujrathi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $3,373,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Sandborn sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $398,798.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 447,762 shares of company stock worth $15,438,782. 24.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 1.0 %
VTYX stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.99. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of -0.35.
Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
Further Reading
