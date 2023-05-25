Brokerages Set Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Target Price at $18.38

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

