Brokerages Set Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Target Price at $20.83

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,838,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

