Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $85.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,061 shares of company stock worth $2,549,801. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Henry Schein by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3,594.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

