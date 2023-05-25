Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $21.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPNG shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,789,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,789,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $114,216.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Coupang Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Coupang by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 346,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 150,497 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Coupang by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 677,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 100,827 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Coupang by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 131.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Coupang has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.