Brokerages Set Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Target Price at C$103.14

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$103.14.

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR stock opened at C$78.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$78.31 and a 12 month high of C$132.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$93.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$100.57.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

About Nutrien

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

