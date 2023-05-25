Analysts Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Price Target at $86.43

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $83.17 on Monday. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average is $79.64.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $491,851.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,172 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,654.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $126,442.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 142,097 shares in the company, valued at $11,629,218.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $491,851.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,654.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,181 shares of company stock worth $2,763,358. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,402,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,559,000 after buying an additional 564,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,024,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,476,000 after buying an additional 535,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,876,000 after buying an additional 514,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $35,392,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 990,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,701,000 after buying an additional 439,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Further Reading

