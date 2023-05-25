OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Institutional Trading of OPENLANE

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in OPENLANE in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 165.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 144.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in OPENLANE by 47.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter.

OPENLANE Stock Performance

Shares of KAR opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81. OPENLANE has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $17.66.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OPENLANE will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OPENLANE

(Get Rating)

OPENLANE, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.