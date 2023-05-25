Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives $5.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFMD. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Affimed from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. Affimed has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $145.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.53.

Affimed ( NASDAQ:AFMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a negative net margin of 208.85%. Equities analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Affimed by 30.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Affimed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Affimed by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Affimed by 258.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Affimed by 27.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

