CNFinance (CNF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 26th. Analysts expect CNFinance to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter. CNFinance had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, analysts expect CNFinance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CNF opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 335.32, a current ratio of 393.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. CNFinance has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of CNFinance during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CNFinance during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CNFinance by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNFinance during the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNFinance by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

