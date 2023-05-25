LightInTheBox (LITB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 26th. LightInTheBox has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.42 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%.

Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. LightInTheBox has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $1.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LightInTheBox in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

