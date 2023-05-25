Citigroup Boosts StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $17.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on STNE. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

STNE opened at $12.66 on Friday. StoneCo has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,266.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $514.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.41 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after buying an additional 4,666,575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,021,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,703,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in StoneCo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,298,000 after purchasing an additional 126,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $41,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

