Citigroup Boosts StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $17.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on STNE. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on StoneCo from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.
STNE opened at $12.66 on Friday. StoneCo has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,266.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after buying an additional 4,666,575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,021,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,703,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in StoneCo by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,298,000 after purchasing an additional 126,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth $41,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
