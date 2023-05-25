Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) PT Lowered to $22.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

