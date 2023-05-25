Victoria Sant Buys 400 Shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL) Stock

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) insider Victoria Sant purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.06) per share, with a total value of £3,236 ($4,024.88).
The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance
HSL stock opened at GBX 798 ($9.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of £596.11 million, a P/E ratio of -235.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 808.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 835.11. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 674.33 ($8.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 952 ($11.84).
The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile
