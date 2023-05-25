Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) Insider Buys £20,035.62 in Stock

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) insider Gillian Davidson bought 10,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £20,035.62 ($24,919.93).

Central Asia Metals Trading Down 2.2 %

LON CAML opened at GBX 196 ($2.44) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 223.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 247.87. Central Asia Metals plc has a 52 week low of GBX 190.20 ($2.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 299 ($3.72). The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £355.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1,306.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Central Asia Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 3.98%. Central Asia Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13,333.33%.

About Central Asia Metals

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAML. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.98) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

