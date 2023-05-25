Insider Buying: Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Insider Acquires £42,270 in Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) insider Mike Rogers bought 1,500 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,818 ($35.05) per share, for a total transaction of £42,270 ($52,574.63).
Experian Price Performance
Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 2,785 ($34.64) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,716.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,830.66. The company has a market cap of £25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,315.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. Experian plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,242 ($27.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,160 ($39.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07.
Experian Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,238.10%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.
