Insider Buying: Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Insider Acquires £42,270 in Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) insider Mike Rogers bought 1,500 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,818 ($35.05) per share, for a total transaction of £42,270 ($52,574.63).

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 2,785 ($34.64) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,716.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,830.66. The company has a market cap of £25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,315.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. Experian plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,242 ($27.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,160 ($39.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. Experian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,238.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.80) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,250 ($40.42) to GBX 2,900 ($36.07) in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Experian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,935.40 ($36.51).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

