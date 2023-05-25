Insider Buying: Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Insider Purchases £16,600 in Stock

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) insider George Reid bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £16,600 ($20,646.77).
Quilter Stock Down 3.4 %
Shares of QLT opened at GBX 82.30 ($1.02) on Thursday. Quilter plc has a 52 week low of GBX 79 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 124.85 ($1.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.83, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 91.92.
Quilter Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.
Quilter Company Profile
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.
