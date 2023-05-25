Alison Baker Buys 10,316 Shares of Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) Stock

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) insider Alison Baker bought 10,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £10,006.52 ($12,445.92).

Helios Towers Stock Performance

HTWS opened at GBX 94.50 ($1.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,646.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 100.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £992.25 million, a PE ratio of -787.50 and a beta of 0.12. Helios Towers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 87.45 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 148.20 ($1.84).

Get Helios Towers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.87) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.11) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.48) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.