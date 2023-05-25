Insider Buying: Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Buys £14,552.83 in Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) insider Kevin Rountree acquired 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9,767 ($121.48) per share, for a total transaction of £14,552.83 ($18,100.53).

Kevin Rountree also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Kevin Rountree acquired 168 shares of Games Workshop Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9,208 ($114.53) per share, for a total transaction of £15,469.44 ($19,240.60).

Games Workshop Group Stock Performance

GAW opened at GBX 9,225 ($114.74) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The company has a market cap of £3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,473.19, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 5,565 ($69.22) and a 52-week high of £100.53 ($125.04). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9,495.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,852.84.

Games Workshop Group Cuts Dividend

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a GBX 120 ($1.49) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,713.14%.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

