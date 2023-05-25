Philip Wood ACA Sells 115 Shares of Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) Stock

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) insider Philip Wood ACA sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.27), for a total value of £394.45 ($490.61).
Aptitude Software Group Stock Performance
Aptitude Software Group stock opened at GBX 321 ($3.99) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04. The company has a market capitalization of £184.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8,025.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 359.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 359.86. Aptitude Software Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 311 ($3.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 431.13 ($5.36).
Aptitude Software Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,500.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Aptitude Software Group
Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and aptitude compliance solutions; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes.
Featured Stories
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.