Loraine Woodhouse Acquires 5,602 Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £19,887.10 ($24,735.20).

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 356.60 ($4.44) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 383.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 406.72. British Land Company Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 317.80 ($3.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 544.80 ($6.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53. The firm has a market cap of £3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 594.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.04 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,833.33%.

BLND has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British Land to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.60) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 505 ($6.28) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

