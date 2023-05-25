Analysts Offer Predictions for Candel Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CADL)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Candel Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Candel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Candel Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Candel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

NASDAQ CADL opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.53. Candel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CADL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

