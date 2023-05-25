RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Insider Purchases £233,160 in Stock

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) insider Simon Pryce bought 29,000 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 804 ($10.00) per share, with a total value of £233,160 ($290,000.00).

RS Group Stock Performance

LON:RS1 opened at GBX 788.80 ($9.81) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,383.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 874.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 921.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. RS Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 778.40 ($9.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,169 ($14.54).

RS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 13.70 ($0.17) dividend. This is a positive change from RS Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About RS Group

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RS1 shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.30) price target on shares of RS Group in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.06) price target on shares of RS Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RS Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 950 ($11.82) price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on RS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,000 ($12.44) price objective on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) price objective on shares of RS Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,046.25 ($13.01).

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

