RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Insider Purchases £233,160 in Stock

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) insider Simon Pryce bought 29,000 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 804 ($10.00) per share, with a total value of £233,160 ($290,000.00).
LON:RS1 opened at GBX 788.80 ($9.81) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,383.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 874.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 921.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. RS Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 778.40 ($9.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,169 ($14.54).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 13.70 ($0.17) dividend. This is a positive change from RS Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.
RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
