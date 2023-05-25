Cormark Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 18.77%.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RY. Barclays cut Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

RY stock opened at $91.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.36 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after buying an additional 41,346 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. This represents a $3.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

