Alexander Oskar Siffrin Sells 1,110,000 Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Alexander Oskar Siffrin sold 1,110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £1,287,600 ($1,601,492.54).

CentralNic Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:CNIC opened at GBX 114.80 ($1.43) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.74. The firm has a market cap of £329.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11,480.00 and a beta of 0.39. CentralNic Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 160 ($1.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87.

Get CentralNic Group alerts:

CentralNic Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. CentralNic Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CentralNic Group Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.11) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

(Get Rating)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.