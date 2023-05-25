CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.61). The consensus estimate for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.24) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ CASI opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $6.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded on January 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

