Nordic American Tankers Limited to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report released on Monday, May 22nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE:NAT opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a market cap of $801.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.63%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.