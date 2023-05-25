Analysts Set Expectations for BlueLinx Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BlueLinx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.95. The consensus estimate for BlueLinx’s current full-year earnings is $12.42 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BlueLinx’s FY2023 earnings at $11.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.18 EPS.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.85. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $847.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.00 million.

BXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BXC opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.88. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $93.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.28. The stock has a market cap of $749.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Trading of BlueLinx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

