Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Lowered to $144.00 at Bank of America

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $164.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $128.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,004,242,000 after purchasing an additional 629,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,033,368,000 after buying an additional 257,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,661,000 after buying an additional 73,495 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,218,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,137,008,000 after purchasing an additional 511,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,478,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,483,000 after purchasing an additional 627,517 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.