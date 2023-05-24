Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.36-1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.640-1.675 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.60-5.65 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $128.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.13 and its 200-day moving average is $144.27. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on A. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.87.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $61,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also

