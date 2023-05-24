Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies updated its Q3 guidance to $1.36-1.38 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.60-5.65 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

A stock opened at $128.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Agilent Technologies to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of A. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.