Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.93-7.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.09 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.36-1.38 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of A stock opened at $128.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

