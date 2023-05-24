Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 4,389 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.21. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $77.22.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

