Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in 3M were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $100.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.91. 3M has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

