Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies updated its FY24 guidance to $13.20-13.60 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

LOW stock opened at $206.65 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.21. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

