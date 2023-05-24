SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,584 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.69 and a twelve month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

